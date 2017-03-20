Buncrana family overwhelmed with support one year after pier tragedy, says priest

One year on from the Buncrana Pier tragedy, a local priest says the victims' families have been overwhelmed with support.

Louise James lost her partner, sons, mother and her sister in the accident.

Davitt Walsh swam to the sinking car to rescue a four-month-old baby after the vehicle slid on algae into the water.

A funeral Mass will take place at Holy Family Church in Ballymagroarty tonight.

Fr Joe Gormley said that the sole survivor of the tragedy, Rionach Ann, is doing well.

"Well, she's just a beautiful, beautiful little girl, has a beautiful smile, beautiful curly hair, and when you walk into the house she has her arms open, inviting you to lift her up or to greet her or to give her a hug," he said.