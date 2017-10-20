Bullets found in skulls of men found in burning car, murder trial hears

A double-murder trial has heard today that two bullets were recovered from each of the skulls of two men found in a burning car.

Jason O’Driscoll from Richmond Avenue in Dublin denies murdering Anthony Burnett and Joseph Redmond five years ago.

Stephen Hoey was one of the firefighters who responded to reports of a burning car at Ravensdale Park in Dundalk on Mar 7, 2012.

While hosing down the car, he said he saw a badly broken-up skull and rib cage sitting on the driver’s side.

A second skull was found when Gardaí arrived.

During a post mortem the following day, DG Shane Curran said he observed bullet fragments being taken from the skulls.

He said two discharged bullets were removed from each.

The bodies were later identified as Anthony Burnett and Joseph Redmond. They were described earlier in the trial as “small-time criminals” who ha’d stolen a VW Golf in Dublin on the day they were killed.

It is the prosecution’s case that Jason O’Driscoll was the intended buyer and that he was present when they were shot.

Mr O’Driscoll denies both charges.