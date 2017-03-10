Buggy with baby inside pinned to wall by car on busy Cork city street

A baby cheated death by inches after his buggy was crushed against a pole in a horror crash in Cork city, writes Ann Murphy

Gardaí say it was “by the grace of God” that the child was not killed in the incident on Blackrock Road at around 4pm on Wednesday afternoon.

The child suffered a fractured skull and his mother suffered minor injuries.

Gardaí are now investigating the circumstances of the crash.

The boy was being pushed by his mother when a car mounted the footpath and crashed into a parked car, pushing it into the buggy and crushing it against a pole.

The baby only escaped because of a slight space between the end of the buggy and the wall. He was pulled to safety by witnesses who ran to the mother’s aid.

The mother and baby were both taken to Cork University Hospital where the baby was being treated for the injuries and the mother was treated for shock.

Anyone who witnessed the accident is asked to contact Blackrock gardaí on (021) 4536690.

This story first appeared in the Evening Echo.