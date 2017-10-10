Budget18: Varadkar's new communications unit will cost the public €5m

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar's claims his controversial strategic communications unit will cost the public nothing have been proven untrue after budget documents showed it will in fact cost €5m next year, writes Fiachra Ó Cionnaith.

The figure is contained in the Department of Finance's lengthy expenditure report for budget 2018, which has been released in tandem with Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe's budget announcements and is available on the department's website.

In the report's "Estimates 2018: summary of new measures" section, the Government has confirmed the controversial strategic communications unit - which was set up to improve the coalition's image - will cost €5m next year.

Specifically, the report detail states:

"Current expenditure. Strategic communications unit. Working with all departments and agencies, the new strategic communications unit aims to streamline communications for citizens, develop and delivery major cross-Government communication campaigns and improve communications capacity across Government".

The report detail adds that the planned cost next year is €5m - not zero.

After his department refused to release the costs previously, Mr Varadkar insisted publicly that the new unit is "cost neutral" as it involves seconding officials from other areas of Government.

However, responding to Mr Donohoe's budget announcements in the Dáil on Tuesday afternoon, Sinn Féin finance spokesperson Pearse Doherty said:

"You couldn't find money for some items but you can for pet projects. You've found €5m each and every year for your new spin machine. Although previously Leo Varadkar you believe would be cost neutral.

"That would pay for 56 SNAs [special needs assistants in schools]. You believe the image of Government is more important than front-line services," Mr Doherty said.