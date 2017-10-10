Budget18: Total expenditure in 2018 will be €60.9bn

Stay with us for the main points of Budget 2018, and what it means for you.

Minister for Finance Paschal Donohoe will begin his Budget speech at 1pm and is due to speak for about an hour. Fianna Fáil and the other political parties will then be given time in the Dáil to air their views.

Immediately afterwards (from 3pm), departmental briefings will begin where each of the Ministers will detail the impact Budget 2018 will have on his or her ministry.

We’ll have all the news as it breaks, followed by analysis.

He confirms that total expenditure in 2018 will be €60.9bn.

He aims to establish the Rainy Day Fund in 2018 and transfer €1.5bn to it from the Ireland Strategic Investment Fund. The annual contributions of €500m will commence in 2019 after we have achieved the MTO set in 2018.

Reducing the debt burden is "critical" and is "too high". "We cannot ignore the level of debt and what it could mean for future generations," he said, adding the focus would remain on continuing to reduce the debt burden.

The projected deficit for this year is 0,3% of GDP, 0.2% in 2018.

The budget will achieve the medium-term budget objectives, says the Minister.

“There remains much to be done,” he said.

He says that the books will broadly be balanced in this Budget.

He says the economy continues to grow strongly, real growth is projected to be 4.3% in 2017 & 3.5% in 2018.

He outlined his three economic pillars: Safeguard our national finances, promote fairness and make sensible and long-term investments.

Paschal Donohoe says we build on progress that would have looked impossible only a few short years ago.

The Minister for Finance has stood up to present his budget.