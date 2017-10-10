#Budget18: The people of Cork have their say
We took to streets of Cork to see what people thought of today's Budget.
One mother said not enough was done for homeless people.
"My daughter works with the homeless and its appalling," she said.
One woman said the changes were unfair for young people in the workforce, but approved of the 50c increase for a pack of cigarettes.
A charity worker welcomed the changes made today.
Have a look:
Video by David Keane
