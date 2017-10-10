Budget18: Recruitment for extra 800 gardaí announced

Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe has announced an increase in spending in the justice sector.

The Government has billed the country's new budget as a national response to new risks and opportunities.

The Government has allocated resources to allow for the recruitment of an extra 800 gardai and 500 civilians during 2018.

The additional allocation for the justice sector in 2018 is €63m.

"The rationale for this investment is to develop a modern police force that delivers an exemplary level of service to the community," added the minister.