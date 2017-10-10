Budget18 political reaction: Labour's Alan Kelly says health announcements don't go far enough.

As the political parties and Independents digest the measures announced in Budget 2018, stay with us as we bring you their comments and reaction.

Labour

Labour TD Alan Kelly says announcements about health in today's budget don't go far enough.

He said: "The majority of the capital is absolutely committed now to the children's hospital.

"Our community and primary health service care isn't up to scratch, we haven't enough physical resources, we haven't enough human resources and we haven't enough services, and this isn't going to alter that."

Fianna Fáil

Fianna Fáil's finance spokesperson Michael McGrath has hit out at the Government’s retention of the help to buy scheme, saying a report due to be published today shows it has had little to no effect on helping to calm the market, writes Fiachra O Cionnaith.

In a Dáil speech responding to Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe’s budget announcements which largely side-stepped direct criticism of the budget, Mr McGrath said he has serious concerns over the continuation of the policy.

Citing a report from Indecon economic consultants which Mr Donohoe has committed to publishing today, Mr McGrath said the report has found "to date there is no evidence the scheme has impacted on overall prices of new homes for first time buyers".

Mr McGrath said this was the sole reason for the help to buy scheme - which was introduced by then housing minister Simon Coveney last year and sees first time buyers receive up to €20,000 for purchasing a home up to €500,000.

However, he said despite the fanfare when it was introduced last year, the policy has done little to nothing to calm the housing market crisis.

"The report has concluded that the abolition of the scheme at this time ’would create uncertainty and damage confidence, and would likely impact on the levels of new builds.

"The report finds that to date there is no evidence that the scheme has impact on overall prcies of new homes for first time buyers. The authors also find the measure does not appear to have had any significant overall impact to date on the level of supply."Indecon expressed concern in the report’s conclusions that the failure to carry out a cost benefit analysis before the scheme was introduced should not be seen as a precedent for other measures. I hope this is a warning the Government will heed," he said.

Mr McGrath’s budget speech response otherwise largely avoided direct criticism of the Government’s financial plan, in part due to the fact Fianna Fáil has had a key role in drawing up the financial package.

RENUA

Meanwhile, RENUA Ireland leader John Leahy has warned that Budget 2018 is already a failed experiment that does not meet and confront the key challenges facing the Irish economy.

He said: "Ireland’s personal tax burden is very onerous. The quality of public services is not up to the standards of a first-world economy.

“There is a significant shortage of owner-occupied housing, social housing and rental property which is manifesting itself in rapid growth in house prices; rapid growth in private rents; and a serious homelessness problem.

“Sterling’s weakness is threatening the competitiveness of Irish indigenous exporters and tourist numbers from the UK and Budget 2018 should have been framed to address and alleviate these challenges.

“The most important priority is to ensure that the competitiveness of the economy is maintained; the tax system rewards work and improves incentives; SME’s are encouraged and supported and those who take economic risks are rewarded appropriately.

“This milk and water budget has failed in all these areas. Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe said this would be a signalling budget. The only signal this budget has sent is the directions to an economic cul de sac.”

Independents

Kerry TD, Michael Healy Rae does not think the sugar tax will generate a lot of money for the country.

He said: "This will actually bring in a very minimal amount of money because the companies involved in producing sugary drinks will change their products.

"So the amount of actual tax that will come from that will be small and the effect it will actually have at the end of the day will be minimal."