Budget18: Minister announces more teachers and SNA for schools

Stay with us for the main points of Budget 2018, and what it means for you.

Minister for Finance Paschal Donohoe has begun his Budget speech and is due to speak for about an hour. Fianna Fáil and the other political parties will then be given time in the Dáil to air their views.

Immediately afterwards (from 3pm), departmental briefings will begin where each of the Ministers will detail the impact Budget 2018 will have on his or her ministry.

We’ll have all the news as it breaks, followed by analysis.

MAIN POINTS OF BUDGET 2018:

There will also be 1000 extra special needs teachers by Sept 2018 bringing total to 15,000.

This will lower the Pupil - teacher ratio to 26:1

Education spending of over €10bn, 16.6% of total expenditure. There will be 1,300 extra teaching posts in schools for 2018.

Minister introduces a Sugar tax of 30c per litre on sugary drinks and a 20 cent tax on a litre of fizzy drinks with 5-8g per 100ml.

There will be an extra 50c on a pack of 20 cigarettes. This will bring the price of cigarettes in the most popular price category to €12.

Mortgage relief has been lowered to 75% for 2018, 50% 2019 and 25% in 2020.

The Drug Payment Scheme threshold has been lowered from €144m to €134m.

A reduction in the prescription levy from €2.50 per item to €2 per item, with a subsequent reduction in the monthly cap from €25 to €20.

The National Treatment Purchase Fund (NTPF) has been allocated €55m, a trebling of the 2017 figure.

An extra €471m to be made available from 2018 - 2021 for primary care.

Up to 1,800 more frontline staff in acute, mental health, disability, primary and community care sectors .

There will be an increased allocation to Health of €685m for 2018 which will bring Health funding to €15.3bn, almost 5% increase.

On Capital Gains Tax, seven-years owners must retain assets to enjoy full relief of CGT to be lowered to four years.

The Minister has announced a 3% vacant site levy for 1st year of vacant site to more than double to 7%. Any landowners who doesn't develop in 2018 will pay 3% in 2018 but 7% from 2019 on.

He said: "The message to vacant site owners is clear – to have your levy lifted, you need to get on with developing your lands urgently."

An allocation of €750m will come from the Ireland Strategic Investment Fund for commercial investment in housing through a new entity called Home Building Finance Ireland. This will subsume Name, which will be wound down.

He said: "The level of stamp duty on commercial property transactions will increase from 2% to 6% from midnight tonight."

He said: "I am making up to €750m of the ISIF available for commercial investment in housing finance."

"I am providing an extra €500m for the direct building programme which will see an additional 3,000 new build social houses by 2021, increasing the existing Rebuilding Ireland target of social housing homes to 50,000, of which 33,500 will be delivered through construction."

An increase of €31m has been allocated to the Social Housing Current Expenditure Programme bringing total to €115m.

Funding for Homeless Services will be increased by a further €18m to over €116m.

"Housing remains a priority for this Government," he says, announcing 3,400 new social homes next year.

"I am allocating a total of €1.83 billion for housing in 2018."

The Minister is inncreasing the Housing Assistance Payment Scheme by €149m in 2018

He said: "I am increasing voted capital expenditure by €790 million from €4.54 billion this year to just over €5.3bn in 2018."

"Expenditure will receive an additional €898m," he said.

He said: "I am raising additional revenue in order of €830m, giving a total Budget day package of almost €1.2bn. I will also be introducing tax reductions on income worth €335m"

He said: "I am announcing an allocation of capital expenditure of €4.3bn over the next four years."

He confirms that total expenditure in 2018 will be €60.9bn or €12,700 for every person in the country. Of this €55.5bn will be allocated to current expenditure but capital spending will amount to over €5.3bn, an increase of €790m on 2017 allocation

He aims to establish the Rainy Day Fund in 2018 and transfer €1.5bn to it from the Ireland Strategic Investment Fund. The annual contributions of €500m will commence in 2019 after we have achieved the MTO set in 2018.

Reducing the debt burden is "critical" and is "too high". "We cannot ignore the level of debt and what it could mean for future generations," he said, adding the focus would remain on continuing to reduce the debt burden.

The projected deficit for this year is 0,3% of GDP, 0.2% in 2018.

The budget will achieve the medium-term budget objectives, says the Minister.

“There remains much to be done,” he said.

He says that the books will broadly be balanced in this Budget.

He says the economy continues to grow strongly, real growth is projected to be 4.3% in 2017 & 3.5% in 2018.

He outlined his three economic pillars: Safeguard our national finances, promote fairness and make sensible and long-term investments.

Paschal Donohoe says we build on progress that would have looked impossible only a few short years ago.

The Minister for Finance has stood up to present his budget.