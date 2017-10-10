Budget18: Largest ever Education Budget brings more than 2,000 new teachers and special needs assistants

The Education Budget will increase by 5.8%, which equates to a €554m increase and more than €10bn in total spend.

The announcement marks a second year of major investment in the sector and is "vital to creating a Republic of Opportunity", according to the Department of Education.

The announcement will bring 1,091 new special needs assistants.

This reflects the Government's aim to "make the Irish Education and training service the best in Europe", according to the Department.

Also announced were 1,280 new teaching posts including 545 new posts to cater for an estimated 8,000 extra pupils next year.

A further €5.5 million will be allocated to provide support for a range of new policy measures including implementation of the forthcoming foreign languages strategy, STEM education policy, digital learning strategy and the Government’s Creative Ireland initiative.

€64.5 million will be allocated to higher and further education and training in 2018, including €47.5 million from an increase in the National Training Fund levy.

There will also be over 6,000 new apprenticeships and 10 new apprenticeship schemes.

Budget 2018 makes provision to support our curricular reform programme, including the roll out of Junior Cycle Reform with Irish, visual art, modern foreign languages (French, German, Spanish, Italian) commencing in September 2018.

€13 million of new and reallocated funding will be provided to deliver continued implementation of Junior Cycle reform, delivery of a range of other curriculum reforms in areas such as primary language, politics & society, agricultural science, applied maths, physical education, computer science and science.