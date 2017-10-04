Budget 2018 given green light by state fiscal watchdog

Budget 2018 has been given the green light from the state's fiscal watchdog.

The Irish Fiscal Advisory Council has this morning issued an endorsement for the figures the Department of Finance is basing the budget on.

The data supplied by the department predicts economic growth of 3.5% next year but warns of dangers like a hard Brexit, policy uncertainty in the US, as well as housing pressures and the risk of the economy overheating.

The Budget will be delivered at 1pm next Tuesday.