BT Young Scientist Exhibition shows increasing attention to social issues

The finalists for the 2018 BT Young Scientist Exhibition have been announced.

An unusually high number of the 2018 Exhibition entries investigate burning social issues such as homelessness, transgender rights and mental health.

These topics are common for the Behavioural Science Category, but this year the trend is visible in the more traditional categories such as Biological & Ecological Science and Chemical, Physical & Mathematical Science, highlighting just how much these topics are impacting on students’ lives.

Of 2,031 submissions, 550 projects representing every county across the island were chosen as finalists.

Minister for Education and Skills, Richard Bruton said, “I have set the ambition to make Ireland’s education and training service the best in Europe within a decade.

"Key to achieving this ambition is ensuring that our young people develop analytical skills, critical thinking and creativity. The BT Young Scientist & Technology Exhibition continues to make an invaluable contribution to developing these aptitudes in thousands of students across the country each year."

The BT Young Scientist & Technology Exhibition will take place from January 10 to January 13, 2018 at the RDS in Dublin.

Shay Walsh, MD BT Ireland said, “BT Ireland is proud to once again be organising the BT Young Scientist & Technology Exhibition and to announce the 2018 participants. As a technology company we feel that it is vital to foster an interest in STEM right across the country to ensure our cities and towns have the talent required to move forward as a society. This is something we are proud to do with our involvement each year with the BTYSTE”.

The exhibition offers one of the most coveted awards for participants, with a substantial prize fund and the BTYSTE perpetual trophy, as well as over 140 prizes for individuals, groups, and teachers.

The 2018 winner will represent Ireland in the European Union Contest for Young Scientists when it comes to Dublin in September.