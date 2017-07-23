Bryan Dobson set to leave Six One News after 21 years

RTÉ's Bryan Dobson is reportedly leaving the Six One news, writes Ciara Phelan.

Dobson, affectionately known as Dobbo will make an internal move to Morning Ireland as RTÉ are said to be in the process of a major 'shake-up' within the evening news.

Dobson who is currently an adjunctive professor at the University of Limerick has been presenting the Six One News since 1996.

According to the Sunday Independent, Dobson is set to make the move to RTÉ's Radio One's flagship morning current affairs show as current presenter, Cathal Mac Coille is expected to retire in the coming weeks.

It is unknown who will replace Dobson but it is understood that the national broadcaster is lining up another male presenter.

Meanwhile, Dobson's co-anchor Sharon Ní Bheoláin has spoken out about the pay gap at RTÉ after it was revealed she is being paid far less then Dobson depsite doing very much the same job.

Dobson is among RTÉ's top 10 earners with an annual salary of €195,816 earning between €60,000 to €80,000 more than his female co-anchor.

Ní Bheoláin told the Sunday Independent that she recognises there is inequality when it comes to her salary.

"As someone who values her privacy the very notion of sharing my salary with your newspaper is abhorrent to me," she told the Sunday Independent.

"I do recognise, however, inequality and gender pay are key social issues in need of examination and so it would be cowardly of me not to comment."

However, she stated there has been a change to her salary since 2014.

"I can confirm the 2014 pay disparity you (Sunday Independent) reference was accurate. However, this pay gap has since narrowed. In return for a pay rise, I have also undertaken extra duties.

"I believe that I am well remunerated, but, for the record, my pay is still considerably less than that of Bryan's. I won't be commenting further."

A spokesperson for RTÉ said they do not comment on individual salaries.

"RTÉ salaries and fees take into account a wide range of factors including levels of experience, length of service and range of duties or programming a person is involved in," said the spokesperson.

"RTÉ does not comment on individual staff salaries."