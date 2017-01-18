Bruton promises 'no losers' as new system unveiled for allocating special needs resources

A new system for allocating special needs education resources to schools has been announced.

Resources will be allocated without the need for the assessment of children to guarantee extra staff.

Nine hundred additional teachers will be involved in the new model which will start in September.

Education Minister Richard Bruton said the new system did not mean some schools could have resources taken away.

"We have provided a guarantee that no school will lose the resource they had last year," he said.

"Each school will continue to get the resource for individual children to support their need. There will be no losers in this."