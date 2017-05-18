Brothers jailed for ‘brutal’ assaults

Two brothers, one a Leaving Certificate student, have been jailed for “brutal” assaults two years ago, writes Noel Baker.

Cairbre O’Donovan, 22, and his 19-year-old brother, Óisín, both from Dunmanway, were convicted, at an earlier hearing, of assaults on two men on July 15, 2015, in Clonakilty, Co Cork.

Judge James McNulty told Clonakilty District Court that the sentencing hearing had arisen out of a trial in which the brothers and a third man had been found guilty.

The court heard that Cairbre O’Donovan, of Main Street, in Dunmanway, and Óisín O’Donovan, with an address at Market Square, in Dunmanway, had started drinking early that day, locally, before travelling to Clonakilty. The earlier court sitting had heard that a squabble at a taxi had sparked the assaults.

The court also heard of Cairbre O’Donovan’s previous convictions for drug possession and road-traffic matters.

The court heard that Óisín O’Donovan had one previous conviction, for a public-order offence.

Cairbre O’Donovan was not in court on Tuesday, and the solicitor for both men, Ray Hennessy, said Cairbre had just started a new job, on Monday, and “he has gone to work today”.

In response, Judge McNulty said: “That is indicative of what I perceive to be irresponsibility on his part.”

He said it was a case of “drunken, strong young men, out of control with what I perceive to be an absence of parental guidance and control, and an absence of self-control.

“They were like prowling dogs, hunting their prey.”

For the first assault, Cairbre O’Donovan was sentenced to five months in prison and received another five months for the second assault, with the two terms to run concurrently.

As for Óisín O’Donovan, who was in court, Mr Hennessy said the student was about to start his Leaving Certificate exams on June 3, and said that he sincerely regretted what had happened.

But Judge McNulty referred to concerns expressed by the Probation Service, regarding Óisín’s use of alcohol, the high risk of him re-offending, poor school attendance, and anger-management issues.

“He is engaged in sport and quite good at sport,” Judge McNulty said, before adding that “his boxing skills should be confined to the ring or it will have serious consequences”.

Regarding the first assault, Óisín was sentenced to three months in prison, taking into mitigation his youth and immaturity.

Regarding the second assault, he received three months, to run concurrently, and he was also directed to enter a probation bond under the Probation Service.

Appeals on his behalf were later lodged and he, like his brother, was released on bail, with conditions.

In Óisín’s case, a special condition relates to refraining from possessing or using alcohol and drugs.

A third man, Vincent Roche, of Mary St, Dunmanway, was also convicted of the assaults.

The court noted that 20-year-old Roche had a troubled period in his teenage years.

Sentencing was deferred until an interim Probation Report on Roche, this coming October.

This story first appeared in the Irish Examiner.