Brother of Fiona Pender calls for full case review

The brother of missing woman Fiona Pender is calling for a full garda review and or cold case review into his sister's case.

Fiona and her baby disappeared 21 years ago August 22, 1996 in Tullamore.

Her late mother Josephine never gave up hope of finding her daughter but died last week without finding out what happened to her.

John Pender, the only surviving member of the Pender family, has thanked the media for all their support towards his family in the search for Fiona over the past two decades.

He is calling for a full review of her case.