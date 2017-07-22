Brother-in-law of murdered Jason Corbett files separate law suit

The brother-in-law of murdered Limerick man Jason Corbett has filed a separate lawsuit in the US.

The Irish Daily Mail reports David Lynch is bringing a civil suit of wrongful death against Molly Martens and her father Tom, who are facing a criminal charge of second degree murder.

Mr Corbett was found with fatal head injuries at his home in North Carolina in August 2015.

The nine women and three men who will make up the jury for the trial of Tom and Molly Martens have now been confirmed.