Brollies at the ready, as weather warning affects 9 counties

Met Éireann is warning of strong winds and heavy rain today.

The forecaster has issued a yellow alert for Cork, Kerry, Limerick, Waterford, Wexford, Wicklow, Galway and Clare.

An additional wind warning is in place for Dublin.

The bad weather is due to arrive this afternoon and is set to last into tonight. It will track eastwards across the country from Galway to Dublin, with very strong winds affecting the coastal counties of the southwest, south and possibly parts of the east coast later.

Winds will increase to average speedsof 50 to 65km/h, with gusts of 90 to 110km/h this afternoon in coastal counties of the southwest and south, with the severe winds becoming northwesterly and possibly transferring to parts of the east coast later this evening or early tonight.

Winds will be at their strongest in exposed coastal areas.

The weather warning is in place from pm to midnight today.

In the days ahead, the weather will remain unsettled, though there will be dry periods as the rain is mostly due to be in the form of showers. It will be quite cool at night, with temperatures of down to 6C.