British soldiers 'facing charges' over Bloody Sunday shootings

Prosecutors are considering charging 18 British soldiers over involvement in the Bloody Sunday shootings in the North, a relative has said.

Thirteen people died when members of the Parachute Regiment opened fire on Civil Rights demonstrators in Derry in 1972.

A fourteenth person died later.

John Kelly's brother Michael was among those killed and he met prosecutors recently.

He said: "The Public Prosecution Service is investigating 18 soldiers."
