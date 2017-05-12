British soldiers 'facing charges' over Bloody Sunday shootings
12/05/2017 - 16:58:50Back to Ireland Home
Prosecutors are considering charging 18 British soldiers over involvement in the Bloody Sunday shootings in the North, a relative has said.
Thirteen people died when members of the Parachute Regiment opened fire on Civil Rights demonstrators in Derry in 1972.
A fourteenth person died later.
John Kelly's brother Michael was among those killed and he met prosecutors recently.
He said: "The Public Prosecution Service is investigating 18 soldiers."