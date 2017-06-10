British police ask for any Irish person with information on the London attacks to contact them

British police are asking Irish people who may have information about the terrorist attack at London Bridge last week to come forward.

In particular they want to hear from anyone who was in the area at the time and who witnessed the white van used in the incident, the suspects attacking members of the public or armed police engaging with them.

The Gardaí issued the appeal today on behalf of their UK counterparts. Anyone with information is asked to contact the counter-terrorism police in London at act.campaign.gov.uk.

Meanwhile police say the three terrorists tried to hire a 7-tonne truck just hours before they killed eight people, but failed because their payment card was declined.