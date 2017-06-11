British police arrest man in connection with Gareth Hutch murder

A man has been arrested in the UK in connection with the murder of Gareth Hutch in Dublin.

The 35-year-old, who was a nephew of Gerry 'The Monk' Hutch, died after he was shot outside his home on North Cumberland Street on May 24 last year.

The National Crime Agency in conjunction with An Garda Síochána and the London Metropolitan Police this morning arrested a 31-year-old man in the Romford area of Essex on foot of a European Arrest warrant.

Yesterday, a 39-year-old woman was charged with the murder of Gareth Hutch and has been remanded in custody to appear in court again on June 16.