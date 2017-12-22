British government confirm 'uninhibited movement' on Irish border after Brexit

The British government has confirmed in writing that "uninhibited movement" will continue on the Irish border after Brexit.

According to newly-published documents from the UK Foreign Office, the rights of Irish and British citizens under the Common Travel Area will be protected after the UK leaves the EU.

This means no Irish or British nationals will be required to apply for settled status to protect entitlements.

The document re-iterates that the rights to work, study, access social security and public services will be preserved.

It adds that Irish citizens living in Great Britain "do not need to do anything" to ensure their rights are protected.

Digital desk