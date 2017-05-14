British councillor suspended after posting offensive tweet about Ireland

A Conservative politician in the UK has been suspended from his local council over a racist and anti-Irish tweet.

Nick Harrington's tweet made offensive remarks about gypsies and warned of a hard border between the republic and northern Ireland.

The Warwick District Councillor appeared to be responding to Ireland giving the UK "nul points" during last night's Eurovision.

He has since deleted his Twitter account.

The leader of Warwick District Council Andrew Mobbs says he found Mr Harrington's comments completely unacceptable and that an investigation is to be launched into the incident.