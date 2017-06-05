British and Irish police probe Irish connection to London bridge attacker, Rachid Redouane

A probe is underway into the background of London Bridge attacker Rachid Redouane and his connection with Ireland after the discovery of documentation which suggested he spent time here in Ireland.

Redouane was named by British police earlier this evening but it emerged earlier in the day that a records check in the UK had established links with south Dublin.

Sky News are reporting that he stayed in the Rathmines area.

British police and media are reporting Redouane as being of Moroccan and Libyan descent and revealed that Redouane was in possession of an identity card which linked him to Ireland and which was found on his body after he was shot dead.

It is understood inquiries are continuing into whether Redouane was given an Irish ID card by the Garda National Immigration Bureau.

The plastic credit card-sized documentation is given to people from outside the EU. It has a person's certificate of registration which states they have permission to stay in Ireland. It must be carried at all times.

There are also inquiries into whether the man had been given paperwork after landing in Ireland to claim asylum or if he had an ID card issued under EU treaties which allowed him to live in Ireland with his family.

RTÉ are reporting tonight that the 28-year-old married a British woman in Ireland in 2011 before moving back to the UK.

The national broadcaster is also reporting that the couple returned to Ireland for a short period last year before separating.

Irish detectives suspect he was married to a woman who was detained this week in the UK as part of follow up investigations.

Earlier today the Taoiseach Enda Kenny said that a small number of people in Ireland are "being monitored and observed in respect of radicalisation", but that it was his understanding that this man "was not a member of this small group".

Mr Kenny's comments follow a security meeting on the issue at Garda Headquarters today.

Gardaí have said they are working closely with the British agencies and a garda liaison officer based in the UK is in direct contact with British security agencies.

The Taoiseach said there was daily and sometimes hourly contact between the Irish authorities and their counterparts in Britain and Europe.

Meanwhile the Department of Justice issued a statement on the terror threat assessment in Ireland.

"The expert threat assessment is that while an attack here is possible it is unlikely and that there is no specific information in relation to any threat to Ireland from international terrorism."