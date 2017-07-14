Bride refuses to give back custom veil to 'devastated' Clare woman

A Clare bride has been left devastated after a mix up that saw another bride take home her wedding veil, writes Ciara Phelan.

Sheila who is getting married next week in Ennis went to collect her veil and dress from the alteration shop when the shop owner told her that she did not have her veil.

The other bride who is refusing to return the veil to Sheila, is getting married tomorrow.

According to Sheila's fiancée Brendan, Sheila "hasn't stopped crying" since she went to collect her veil yesterday. The veil was ordered from a designer last November and was taken to Alma's alteration shop in Ennis to add a piece of lace to match her wedding dress.

Speaking to Joe Duffy on Liveline earlier today, Sheila said she had passed on her contact details to the shop and asked Alma to get the other bride to contact her.

"If I knew I had taken someone else's veil I would return it. She has been offered a brand new veil from the wedding dress shop where I bought my dress. They've tried to fix this," she said

"This veil came in a special box with my name written in black marker on the top of it with my address so how does she maintain this is her veil?"

The owner of Alma's alterations could not speak to Joe because of a language barrier but her son Eamon explained it was a complete misunderstanding.

"It has been a huge mistake with clients, for some reason my mother does not remember because she has so many brides and she just mixed both of them," he said.

"My mother is very upset that both brides are upset, my mother said she can make a new veil but the bride is afraid to bring Sheila's veil back incase she has no veil for her wedding tomorrow."

Sheila's veil along with her wedding dress had been in the shop for a period of time. It is believed the other bride wanted Alma to make a veil for her. The bride tried on Sheila's veil while at her fitting.

"Alma doesn't have another veil to give to me and that bride should not have tried on my veil at all. People don't go into a shop to try on other people's dresses and veils. I think it's very unfair what she did," said Sheila.

Sheila explained that her veil was custom made and had to order it last year for it to be ready for her own wedding.

Eamon said his mother was willing to work through the night to make a veil for the bride who is getting married tomorrow.

Sheila who got very upset while speaking on Liveline passed the phone to her fiancé who said the right thing to do was to return the veil.

