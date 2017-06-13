Brian Burns ’withdraws’ name as Trump’s nominee for US Ambassador to Ireland - report

Brian F Burns has reportedly withdrawn his name as Donald Trump’s nominee for the position of US Ambassador to Ireland.

IrishCentral reports that Mr Burns cited health issues when withdrawing his name.

They state that Mr Burns and President Trump exchanged letters in which Mr Burns revealed his reasons for the decision.

He is understood to have undergone back surgery recently.

Mr Burns’ father was an advisor to Joe Kennedy, father of former US President John F Kennedy.

He is the grandson of Irish immigrants, with roots in Co Kerry.

He is also a member of the Irish America Hall of Fame, which he was inducted into in 2013.

In 1963, he was named the youngest director of the American Irish Foundation, which was established that year by John F Kennedy and Irish President Eamon de Valera.

H/T IrishCentral.