Brexit talks to focus on Ireland
18/07/2017 - 07:18:42
Brexit negotiations will resume this morning with talk set to focus on Ireland.
While Irish officials have held detailed talks with the EU regarding the potential impact on the Good Friday Agreement and the Common Travel Area, the UK has yet to give a detailed assessment.
A delegation from the UK is expected to provide further detail this afternoon, but the meeting will be held behind closed doors.
This latest round of talks is due to continue until Thursday.
