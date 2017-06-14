Brexit role for Foreign Affairs as Dáil continues Taoiseach election

The Department of Foreign Affairs is to get an expanded Brexit role when the new Cabinet is announced later today, writes Daniel McConnell, Political Editor.

Government sources close to Leo Varadkar, the incoming Taoiseach, have told the Irish Examiner that whoever ends up in Foreign Affairs will have a greatly enhanced Brexit-focused role.

This will be in addition to having primary responsibility for issues relating to Northern Ireland.

Defeated leadership contender Simon Coveney has been tipped to take over in Iveagh House.

It has also been confirmed that Mr Varadkar's Department of Social Protection will be “beefed up” to have increased so-called job activation functions.

“Leo wants to end the mindset that Social Protection is nothing more than a glorified ATM,” said one source.

It has also been suggested that Seamus Wolfe SC is in line to become Mr Varadkar's Attorney General.

Proceedings in the Dáil are continuing.