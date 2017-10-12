Brexit negotiations deadlock was inevitable, Gerry Adams says

The deadlock in Brexit negotiations was inevitable, Sinn Féin president Gerry Adams has claimed.

Mr Adams accused Prime Minister Theresa May's Government of being unwilling to engage substantially on the three key issues of the divorce bill, the Irish border and European Union citizens' rights.

He also called for Northern Ireland to be given designated special status in the European Union (EU).

"There is a real danger that the current approach by the British Government could lead to a scenario where no deal is reached," he said.

"While every effort must be made to persuade the British Government to engage properly, the Irish Government must now urgently accept the need for the north to be designated a special status within the EU.

"This is the only sure way of giving a measure of protection to both economies on this island."