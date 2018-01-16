Brexit, 8th Amendment, drink driving and trolley crisis top agenda for returning TDs

The Dáil returns today after the Christmas break with Brexit, drink driving and the trolley crisis topping the agenda at the start of a busy political year.

Yesterday, Fine Gael held a meeting of the parliamentary party to discuss the report by the Oireachtas Committee on the 8th Amendment.

A number of TDs expressed concern about the proposals, including Tánaiste Simon Coveney.

The Taoiseach Leo Varadkar again did not express a personal view on the matter, but said the committee's findings were a strong option.

Dáil statements on that report start tomorrow.

On the agenda this evening is Shane Ross' Road Traffic Bill which resumes its course through the house.

Also, Sinn Féin have a motion on the trolley crisis and will also call for a pay commission to be established for the health service.

