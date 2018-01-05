Brendan Howlin would have to 'think hard' about politics career now because of online abuse

Labour leader Brendan Howlin says he would have to think hard about whether he would enter politics now because of social media abuse.

Mr Howlin has hit out at the levels of abuse aimed at politicians online.

Labour Leader Brendan Howlin.

The Taoiseach recently said he believes the social media companies can do more to keep people safe online.

Brendan Howlin says it would make him reconsider a career in politics if he was starting out now.

He said: "You have to think whether you would start in politics in this new culture and that is not good if you want to get young people, women and idealistic people involved.

"They face viscious, and sometimes vile personal attacks simply because they had done things or expressed views that others don't agree with."

