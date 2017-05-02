Brendan Howlin: Rumoured plans to cut public service pensions would be unconstitutional

The Taoiseach has refused to be drawn on reports public servants may face a cut in pensions.

Enda Kenny has described as "conjecture" a report in the media today that as part of pay talks some public servants could expect to lose €100,000 over the lifetime of their pension.

Labour leader Brendan Howlin raised it in the Dáil, saying any such plans would be unconstitutional.

“I understand the desire within Fine Gael to be as tough as possible on the public sector,” he said. “It’s a dog whistle in many ways to the right-wing voters that they are now seeking to court.

“You will be aware also of the clear legal advice from successive Attorneys General that pensions are preserved property rights under the constitution.”