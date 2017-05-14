Brendan Howlin: Lansdowne Road Agreement 'outdated'

The Leader of the Labour party has called the Lansdowne Road Agreement "outdated".

Brendan Howlin, who was part of the negotiating team to put the pay plan in place, thinks the government need to re-enter public pay talks.

He also believes reducing the pensions of some public servants may be unconstitutional.

Brendan Howlin says it was always supposed to be a short term plan, and the government need to give back to those whose wages have been cut the most.

"Well I negotiated the Lansdowne Road agreement and in fact the agreement before that aswell.

"I asked workers in the public sector, to step up to the plate when the country needed them, to work longer hours, to take reductions in pay and they did that voluntarily.

"But it was understood that it was anchored in an emergency and that it would be unwound once the emergency was done."