Brendan Howlin has defended his Dáil statements about Garda Commissioner

Labour leader Brendan Howlin has defended his statements in the Dáil about Garda Commissioner Noirin O'Sullivan.

Deputy Howlin claims he was told the Garda Commissioner contacted journalists to make allegations that sexual crimes had been committed by whistleblower Maurice McCabe.

He said even though the claims were second hand he felt they were important enough to bring to public attention.

And Brendan Howlin once again called for Commissioner Noirin O'Sullivan to step aside while a Commission of Investigation takes place.

He said: "What finally made up my mind that I should do this, is that it is inappropriate for the current commissioner to stay in her role, during this inquiry, since this particular inquiry, the terms of reference of which will require the examination of phone records over a two year period of the current commissioner and all the documentation that she as Garda Commissioner are custodian of."