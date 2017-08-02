BREAKING: Major rescue operation underway in Mourne Mountains

A major rescue operation is underway in the Mourne Mountains in Co Down.

There are reports that are 70 people stranded in the area.

Ambulances are attending the scene and it is reported helicopters are on their way.

Some people have been treated at the scene.

More to follow…
