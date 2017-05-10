BREAKING: 'Major fire' in Dublin apartment block

Gardaí and other emergency services are at the scene of a major fire at the Verdemont apartment block, off the Snugborough Rd in Blanchardstown Dublin 15.

A number of significant traffic diversions are in place. Cresw from the Dublin Fire Brigade are using six pumps, a turntable ladder and command support to tackle the blaze.

The scene is close to the Blanchardstown shopping centre. Locals are being advised to keep their windows shut.