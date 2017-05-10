BREAKING: 'Major fire' in Dublin apartment block
10/05/2017 - 19:24:23Back to Ireland Home
Gardaí and other emergency services are at the scene of a major fire at the Verdemont apartment block, off the Snugborough Rd in Blanchardstown Dublin 15.
A number of significant traffic diversions are in place. Cresw from the Dublin Fire Brigade are using six pumps, a turntable ladder and command support to tackle the blaze.
The scene is close to the Blanchardstown shopping centre. Locals are being advised to keep their windows shut.
There is a water tanker to supplement supplies, a command support vehicle, plus ambulances and the AP car at the #Verdemont fire #fireEMS pic.twitter.com/3HR57baRJN— Dublin Fire Brigade (@DubFireBrigade) May 10, 2017
Major fire near Clonsilla @3NewsIreland pic.twitter.com/qn0m3TABpB— Sharon Lynch (@ShazLynch) May 10, 2017
Join the conversation - comment here