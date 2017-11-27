Brazilian man jailed for eight years for killing man after Waterford attack

A Brazilian man who killed an Irish man in October of last year after being beaten up and racially abused by him has been jailed for eight years.

Juraci Da Silva was living at Park Lane apartments in Waterford having moved to Ireland for work a few months beforehand.

Mr Da Silva moved to Waterford in August 2016 after being recruited to work in a local meat factory.

Just before 3am on Oct 8, 2016, his trial heard he met James Banville and Conor Hogan in an alleyway known as Cross Lanes.

Mr Da Silva had never met them before and was attacked for no reason. Witnesses said they used racial insults.

They attacked him a second time near his home just 20 minutes later.

Afterwards, Mr Da Silva chased after them and stabbed both men. Mr. Banville did not survive.

Mr Da Silva was cleared of murder last month but found guilty of manslaughter.

Judge Michael White said it was an aggravating factor that he went after the men at a time when he was no longer under threat.

He said he had a 14 year sentence in mind but considering all the mitigating factors, he decided to jail him for eight years.