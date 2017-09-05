Brazilian authorites set date for Pat Hickey's ticket touting trial

Pat Hickey's trial for alleged ticket touting will begin in Rio in November 29 at 2pm.

In a statement published by the trial judge Guilherme Schilling Duarte on the courts system in recent days he says there is just cause to proceed with the criminal trial against Mr Hickey and Kevin Mallon.

Mr Hickey has insisted he is innocent of all charges.

Judge Guilherme Schilling Duarte set a date of November 29 for the court in Rio.

Mr Hickey who had initially been detained in Rio was given permission to return to Ireland last Christmas on medical grounds up on payment of a bond worth more than €400,000.

Last week the Prosecutor said if Mr Hickey does not return for trial his bond will be retained locally.

Mr Hickey's legal team had suggested he may testify by video link, at the discretion of the judge.

The Defence teams for Pat Hickey and Kevin Mallon have claimed no crime has been committed by their clients.

The judge says the arguments of legal teams "will be resolved during the course of the instruction", and he said all the conditions necessary to ignite penal action are present.