Brazilian, arrested while on holiday in Dublin, forced to share cell with vomiting woman
A Brazilian woman says she was forced to share a Mountjoy cell with a vomiting woman after arriving in Dublin on holiday.
Paloma Carvalho was strip searched when she was brought to jail - after coming to Ireland to visit a family, she'd formerly worked for as an au-pair.
Brazilians are allowed to spend up to 90 days in Ireland without a visa.
After spending a night behind bars, Paloma was released and is now staying with her friends in Galway.
She has outlined the ordeal:
"I tried to be very strong and not cry, but when they asked me to be naked and take off all my clothes, then I started to cry, I couldn't hold it in anymore."
