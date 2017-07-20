Brazilian, arrested while on holiday in Dublin, forced to share cell with vomiting woman

A Brazilian woman says she was forced to share a Mountjoy cell with a vomiting woman after arriving in Dublin on holiday.

Paloma Carvalho was strip searched when she was brought to jail - after coming to Ireland to visit a family, she'd formerly worked for as an au-pair.

Brazilians are allowed to spend up to 90 days in Ireland without a visa.

After spending a night behind bars, Paloma was released and is now staying with her friends in Galway.

She has outlined the ordeal:

"I tried to be very strong and not cry, but when they asked me to be naked and take off all my clothes, then I started to cry, I couldn't hold it in anymore."