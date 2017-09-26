Bray firefighters remembered 10 years after tragic deaths

A commemoration ceremony has been held at Bray Fire Station today to mark the 10th anniversary of the tragic deaths of Bray firefighters Brian Murray and Mark O’Shaughnessy.

The families of Sub Officer Brian Murray and Firefighter Mark O’Shaughnessy were invited to join with Wicklow County Fire Service and Wicklow County Council to acknowledge the sacrifice of both men in the service of their community.

Brian Murray and Mark O’Shaughnessy lost their lives when the roof of a factory collapsed in Bray in 2007.

We're pausing to remember firefighters Brian Murray & Mark O'Shaughnessy who passed away on duty this day in 2007 at a fire in Bray. pic.twitter.com/bPBqUw8T3L — Dublin Fire Brigade (@DubFireBrigade) September 26, 2017

Wicklow County Fire Service marked the event with a ceremony involving Fire Service personnel from all ten Wicklow Fire Stations and from around the country. The commemoration also included a Guard of Honour from members of the 7th Infantry Battalion of the Defence Forces who paid tribute to Brian and Mark.

Wicklow Chief Fire Officer, Mr Aidan Dempsey, said: “It is hoped that today’s ceremony will bring comfort and support to the families and the colleagues of Brian and Mark. They are not forgotten, they hold a cherished place in the memories of their comrades and an honoured place in the memory of this county and our country.”

Mr Frank Curran, Chief Executive, Wicklow County Council, said: “Today we gather to honour two brave firefighters who gave their lives in the service of their community. Both men were fine examples of the kind of dedicated officers who make up the Wicklow Fire Service. We hope that today’s ceremony will demonstrate the respect the Council, and the people of Wicklow, have for Brian and Mark and how their memory will always be with us.”

The ceremony commenced with a parade of Fire Personnel and 7th Infantry Battalion of the Defence Forces.

Wreaths were laid to honour the two firefighters followed by a minute’s silence and the playing of the Last Post by the Dublin Fire Brigade Pipe band.

The National Flag was flown at half-mast as a mark of respect to Brian and Mark and was raised at the end of the ceremony which was closed with the playing of the National Anthem.