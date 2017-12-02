Brave swimmers facing icy seas for Special Olympics 'Polar Plunge' fundraiser

People around the country will be braving icy seas today to raise funds for Special Olympics Ireland.

The annual Polar Plunge will take place at four locations, the 40ft in Dublin, Clougherhead in Louth, Kinsale in Cork and the Marina in Belfast.

People are being encouraged to come along and get "freezin' for a reason" or to support those who are taking part.

Another Polar Plunge will take place next Saturday at four different locations.