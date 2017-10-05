Boy whose mother was strangled to death by his father tells jury he tried to protect her from hammer threat

A teenage boy whose mother was strangled to death by his father has told a jury how he tried to protect her when he threatened her with a hammer.

Danny Keena of Empor, Ballynacargy in Co Westmeath claims Brigid Maguire provoked him during an argument in November 2015.#

Brigid Maguire

The second year student gave his evidence via video link.

He was visibly upset from the start and sobbed throughout as he told the jury about a number of incidents at the home he lived in with his parents, Danny Keena and Brigid Maguire, and his older sister Jade.

Jade Magure. Picture: Collins Courts.

He remembered one occasion when he saw his father pour milk over his mother’s head after she got her hair done.

After waking up another night, he said he walked in on him threatening her with a hammer. He said he was scared and he and his sister tried to protect her.

He said he wouldd threaten her by saying “I’ll kill ya” and was always gambling and “taking everything out on Mammy”.

Mr Keena admits killing the mother of his two children, but denies her murder claiming he just flipped and didn’t mean to strangle her.