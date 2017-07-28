Boy who suffered fractured skull when struck by van awarded €200,000

A boy whose skull was fractured when a van reversed over him while he was playing near his home has settled a High Court action over the accident for €200,000, reports Ann O’Loughlin.

Thomas David Moran was just 16 months old when he was injured in the accident on the cul-de-sac he lives on at Lyons Lane, Newcastle, Co Dublin.

The van was driven by neighbour Aidan McAuley and owned by Brendan Smyth, St Mark’s Avenue, Clondalkin, Dublin. Both were sued along with Mr Smyth’s company, C&S Roofing, JFK Industrial Estate, Dublin, and the Motor Insurer’s Bureau of Ireland as it was alleged Mr McAuley was not insured to drive the van.

Through his mother Grainne Moran, Thomas, NOW QAGED SIX YEARS claimed the defendants were negligent and that the van had been recklessly, carelessly or dangerously reversed in the cul-de-sac.

The claims were denied.

Michael Howard SC (with Elizabeth Howard of Howard Synott Solicitors) said the an offer of €200,000 had been made to settle the case. Thomas was taken to hospital with a fractured skull and while he had made a full recovery, there had been concerns about his development as a result of the accident, counsel said.

Mr Justice Kevin Cross approved the settlement.