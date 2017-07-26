Boy awarded €55k after damage to eye following bus accident

A boy who hurt his eye when glass shattered around him after a lorry struck the double decker bus in which he was travelling has settled his High Court action for €55,000.

The boy, who was just nine years of age when the accident happened, as he sat in the lower deck of a Dublin Bus at Charlestown in Dublin’s Northside.

The boy had, though his mother, sued Dublin Bus and Liseenan Transport Ltd of Castleblayney Co Monaghan as a result of the accident between the lorry and bus on December 12, 2014.

It was claimed there was an alleged failure to keep any or any proper lookout and an alleged failure to anticipate the accident which happened. It was further claimed there was an alleged failure to yield right of way to another vehicle on the raod. The claims were denied.

It was claimed the boy was travelling in the double decker when it was struck violently by a lorry. The boy who was seated on the lower deck beside a window was jolted and particles of glass shattered around him. He later had blurred vision and was referred to an opthalmologist. He was found to have scarring and a five per cent reduction in vision in his left eye.

Richard McDonnell SC said the condition of the boy’s eye will not improve with glasses.

Approving the settlement Mr Justice Kevin Cross said it was a reasonable one. He told the young boy the award would be kept for him until he reaches 18 years and he hoped he would put it to good use.