Boy, 3, stabbed to death in Dublin apartment; mother in 'serious' condition in hospital

By Cormac O’Keeffe and Niall Murray

The circumstances in which a three-year-old boy was stabbed and died in south Dublin are being investigated by gardaí tonight.

The boy is understood to have suffered multiple stab wounds. He was pronounced dead at an apartment in the Poddle Park area of Kimmage after gardaí arrived there at around 7pm.

It is reported that he was found in an upstairs bedroom.

His mother, in her early 40s, was found injured downstairs and was taken to St James’s Hospital, where she is thought to be undergoing surgery. She is said to have received knife injuries and gardaí have described her condition as serious.

Both are said to be Iranian and it is believed she works in a Dublin hospital.

A Garda car outside the apartment block at Poddle Park. Pic: Collins.

The nature of the inquiry is unclear, but the Garda press office described it as a homicide investigation.

It is not known if gardaí will be looking for anyone else in connection with the boy’s death.

Gardaí say they have a good idea of what happened from the circumstances of the scene and the injuries of the child and the mother.

It is understood that gardaí had to force entry to the unit at the Riverside apartments when they arrived.

The scene has been preserved for a forensic examination to be carried out by the Garda Technical Bureau. The office of the State Pathologist has been notified, and an autopsy is likely to take place tomorrow.

Scene in Kimmage where a child was discovered deceased with suspected stab wounds. Number of #garda present at scene pic.twitter.com/1hDAYenEIq — Robin Schiller (@11SchillRob) July 10, 2017

The results of both these examinations are likely to influence the nature and direction of the investigation.

An incident room has been established at Crumlin Garda Station and door-to-door inquiries are underway in the area.

The Sinn Féin Councillor for the area, Ray McHugh, said the community was shocked at the news.

He told the Irish Times: "It’s a terrible tragedy to strike the area, it’s a shock to the community. The innocence of a three-year-old little boy to have his life taken in such a shocking manner is unspeakable.

"It’s a well-known area and you would see a lot of children around playing now that it’s summer time so to think that one of them met such a tragic end is utterly devastating for this close knit community."