Boy, 3, in hospital after falling from apartment in Longford
A three-year-old boy is in a serious but stable condition after falling from an apartment in Longford town.
It happened at Cuirt An Oir on the Athlone Road yesterday morning.
The toddler received treatment at the Midland Regional Hospital in Mullingar, but has since been transferred to Temple Street Hospital in Dublin.
Gardaí are investigating but it is understood the incident is being treated as an accident.