Boy, 16, missing from his home in Dublin

Gardaí in Ronanstown are seekinh the public's help to find 16-year-old David O’ Neill from Rowlagh Crescent, Dublin 22.

David was last seen at his home at 2pm on Saturday, July 29.

David is 5ft 9”, of medium build with short black hair.

When last seen he was wearing a grey ‘Bench’ jacket, grey tracksuit bottoms and dark green runners.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Ronanstown Garda Station 01-666 7700 or the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111.