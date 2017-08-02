Boy, 16, dies in Tipperary crash

A 16-year-old boy in Tipperary is the latest person to die on Irish roads.

Gardaí in Borrisokane are investigating a single vehicle fatal collision that took place at Boston on the Ballingarry North to Cloughjordan road yesterday afternoon at 3.45pm.

The 16-year-old was fatally injured when the car he was a rear seat passenger in collided with a tree.

He was pronounced dead at the scene and his body was taken to University Hospital Limerick.

The two other occupants, a 22-year-old man and a 17-year-old girl, were taken to Tullamore Hospital and University Hospital Limerick.

The 22-year-old male is in a serious condition.

This stretch of road was closed for a time to facilitate an examination by Garda Forensic Collision Investigators and has since reopened.

Gardai wish to appeal for witnesses to contact Nenagh Garda Station on 067 50450, The Garda Confidential Telephone Line 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.