Boy, 11, missing in Limerick

Gardaí are looking for the public’s help to find 11-year-old Adam Bourke who is missing from Kilfinane, Co. Limerick.

Adam was last seen on August 23 in the Kilfinane area of Limerick.

He is 4'ft with dark brown hair and of slight build. When last seen he was wearing a navy and beige jacket and blue addidas runners

Anyone who has seen Adam or who can assist in locating him is asked to contact Bruff Garda Station on 061 382940, The Garda Confidential Telephone Line 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.