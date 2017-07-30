Boy, 10, among more than a dozen people injured during annual Croagh Patrick pilgrimage

A 10-year-old boy is among more than a dozen people who've been treated for injuries during the annual Reek Sunday pilgrimage on Croagh Patrick.

The youngster suffered head and wrist injuries and was stretched off to a waiting ambulance and taken to Mayo University Hospital.

At least 6 people were evacuated from the mountain, including a man in his 70s.

He suffered a heart attack and was resuscitated and airlifted by Coast Guard helicopter 118 to Galway University Hospital.

Other incidents included a 49-year-old male who sustained head injuries and was treated at the medical tent while a 46-year-old male sustained serious upper body injuries including a dislocated shoulder and facial injuries.

He was treated and evacuated by the Air Corps to Mayo University Hospital.

A 68-year-old male suffered a broken left wrist and was treated before being stretched off to a waiting ambulance.

A 14-year-old male suffered a knee injury and stretched off the mountain after treatment.

Thousands turned out for the annual climb - with mountain rescue volunteers from around the country and 120 Order of Malta volunteers on hand to help.

Heavy and persistent rain showers along with strong winds made it an even more challenging climb today.