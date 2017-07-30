Boy, 10, among more than a dozen people injured during annual Croagh Patrick pilgrimage
A 10-year-old boy is among more than a dozen people who've been treated for injuries during the annual Reek Sunday pilgrimage on Croagh Patrick.
The youngster suffered head and wrist injuries and was stretched off to a waiting ambulance and taken to Mayo University Hospital.
At least 6 people were evacuated from the mountain, including a man in his 70s.
He suffered a heart attack and was resuscitated and airlifted by Coast Guard helicopter 118 to Galway University Hospital.
Other incidents included a 49-year-old male who sustained head injuries and was treated at the medical tent while a 46-year-old male sustained serious upper body injuries including a dislocated shoulder and facial injuries.
He was treated and evacuated by the Air Corps to Mayo University Hospital.
A 68-year-old male suffered a broken left wrist and was treated before being stretched off to a waiting ambulance.
A 14-year-old male suffered a knee injury and stretched off the mountain after treatment.
Thousands turned out for the annual climb - with mountain rescue volunteers from around the country and 120 Order of Malta volunteers on hand to help.
Pilgrims on top of Croagh Patrick this morning #ReekSunday @BrendaDrumm @CatholicBishops pic.twitter.com/d0xDnNKXcv— Charlie McDonnell (@Frchaz) July 30, 2017
Heavy and persistent rain showers along with strong winds made it an even more challenging climb today.
